Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H):

1/14/2026 – Hyatt Hotels is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $203.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2026 – Hyatt Hotels had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $158.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $161.00.

12/15/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $159.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Hyatt Hotels is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Hyatt Hotels is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. This represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

