VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Short Interest Update

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 411 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 859 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.93% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CBON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 4,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -175.92 and a beta of 0.12. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.