Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,194 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 2,449 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 1.3%

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Flanigan’s Enterprises

In other news, CEO James Flanigan II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 981,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,860.44. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

Featured Stories

