KLA (KLAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2026 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,260.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,300.00.

1/13/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,500.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/19/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,100.00.

12/2/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,154.00 to $1,214.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total transaction of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

