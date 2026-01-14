Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for International Paper (IP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2026 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2026 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – International Paper was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – International Paper had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $693,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

