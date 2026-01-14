AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Short Interest Update

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,510 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 30,982 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Short Duration High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SYFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 111,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years. SYFI was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is issued by AB Funds.

