Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 902 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voestalpine

Voestalpine Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.