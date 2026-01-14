Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Drops By 52.9%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,360 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 19,882 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $177,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 567,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 163,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE MMD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,591. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

The MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: MMD) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other state and local government obligations. By focusing on tax-exempt instruments, MMD aims to enhance after-tax yields for its shareholders, making it an option for investors in higher tax brackets who seek municipal bond exposure through a publicly traded vehicle.

As a defined-term fund, MMD was structured with a predetermined termination date at which point the portfolio is expected to be liquidated and proceeds returned to investors.

Featured Articles

