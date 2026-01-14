BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,915 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 4,047 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,848. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE: MVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and variable rate instruments. As a municipally focused fund, it aims to capture tax-efficient yields while managing credit and duration risk.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes fundamental credit analysis and sector diversification across various issuers at the state, city and local levels.

