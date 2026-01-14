PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,590 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the December 15th total of 45,588 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 179,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ remained flat at $100.88 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,268. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.73 and a 52-week high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 701.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

