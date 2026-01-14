Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN) Short Interest Up 266.7% in December

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,616 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 2,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.83% of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Price Performance

BTRN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $43.43.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that toggles between long bitcoin futures and a US Treasury ETFs. The allocation between these components are based on bitcoins price trend. BTRN was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

