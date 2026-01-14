First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Up 45.8% – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 45.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 3,982,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 650,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

First Andes Silver Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.34.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

