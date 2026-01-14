BP (BP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BP (NYSE: BP):

1/8/2026 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/8/2026 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – BP was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – BP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – BP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – BP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – BP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/8/2025 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/5/2025 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.4992 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. BP’s payout ratio is 341.38%.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

