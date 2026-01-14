Didier Papadopoulos Sells 804 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,015.83. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,864.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $89,745.13.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,695,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,610,189. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

More Joby Aviation News

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Joby will expand manufacturing capacity with an acquisition of a new Ohio facility — the move should help scale production and shorten time-to-delivery as Joby ramps toward commercial service, supporting long?term revenue and margin improvement. Read More.

Joby will expand manufacturing capacity with an acquisition of a new Ohio facility — the move should help scale production and shorten time-to-delivery as Joby ramps toward commercial service, supporting long?term revenue and margin improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Joby partnered with Metropolis to build 25 vertiports across the U.S., a key infrastructure deal that de?risks market access and supports launch plans for its air?taxi service — this increases the credibility of near?term commercialization and potential localized recurring revenue streams. Read More.

Joby partnered with Metropolis to build 25 vertiports across the U.S., a key infrastructure deal that de?risks market access and supports launch plans for its air?taxi service — this increases the credibility of near?term commercialization and potential localized recurring revenue streams. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including CEO Joeben Bevirt, CFO Rodrigo Brumana and several senior executives) sold shares across filings on Jan. 13–14 — aggregating into sizable, public reductions of insider positions. While insider sales can reflect diversification or liquidity needs, the breadth and scale of the transactions can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal by investors. See representative SEC Form 4 filing (CEO). Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Toyota Motor Corp grew its position in Joby Aviation by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,109,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,230,000 after purchasing an additional 573,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 305,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after buying an additional 2,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.