Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,957,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 859,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia. Klondike Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

