Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.5450, with a volume of 45341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGDG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 483.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

