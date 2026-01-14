JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,741 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 4,226 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCB. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBCB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months. BBCB was launched on Dec 12, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

