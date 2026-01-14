HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.3350, with a volume of 9582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

HealthStream announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208.98. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,580 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $40,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,813.42. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $139,336. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 882,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 184,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

