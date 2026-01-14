SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $4.36. SunOpta shares last traded at $4.3450, with a volume of 839,840 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on SunOpta in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.57 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other news, CFO Greg Gaba purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,188.30. This trade represents a 15.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) is a Canada-based company specializing in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and non-GMO plant-based foods and beverages. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings, including non-dairy beverages such as oat, almond, soy and coconut drinks, fruit and plant-based beverages, and ingredient solutions for food manufacturers and foodservice customers. SunOpta’s integrated supply chain extends from ingredient sourcing and raw material preparation through to finished product formulation and packaging.

SunOpta operates through two primary business segments: Global Beverages and Global Ingredients.

