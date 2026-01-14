Insider Selling: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 7,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 256,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RBLX stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. 12,451,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.23.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and media coverage highlight hit-driven growth on the platform — Barron's points to top games like "Escape Tsunami to Steal Brainrots" as evidence of continued engagement and monetization upside, supporting the thesis that Roblox can keep producing blockbuster user-created titles. Kids Are Competing for 'Brainrots' on Roblox. What It Says About the Stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and options flow drove a sharp rally — reports say Roblox jumped ~11% on Jan. 13 after favorable analyst commentary and a surge in call-option buying, with trading volume well above recent averages. That helped push shares higher into earnings season. Why Is Roblox Stock Surging?

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity: market data show ~54,765 call contracts traded (?59% above typical volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that amplified the rally ahead of FY25 results. (No direct article link available.)

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought ahead of FY25 earnings — coverage notes multi-day gains and above-average volume as traders positioned for the company's upcoming results, a common catalyst for short-term momentum. Roblox (RBLX) Climbs 10.5% Ahead of FY25 Earnings

Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $170 to $155 but kept an Overweight rating — the PT came down modestly while the bullish stance remains, which can be read both as cautious and constructive for bookings growth. RBLX Continued flow of hits on Roblox supports bookings growth says Morgan Stanley

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst caution on sustainability — Zacks notes that recent upward EPS estimate revisions don't guarantee continued near-term gains, suggesting upside may be limited without confirming fundamentals in the next report. Roblox (RBLX) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Analyst caution on sustainability — Zacks notes that recent upward EPS estimate revisions don’t guarantee continued near-term gains, suggesting upside may be limited without confirming fundamentals in the next report. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and consolidation today — after the sharp multi-day advance, shares have pulled back as traders lock in gains and weigh mixed signals (PT cut vs. maintained rating, and cautionary notes on sustainability), contributing to the intraday decline.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

