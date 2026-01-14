Kang Sun Sells 506,267 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Kang Sun sold 506,267 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,113,296.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,176,875.10. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 21st, Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $692,042.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $10,600,000.00.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

