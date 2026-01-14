Michael Aaron Leabman Sells 6,845 Shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $45,587.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $150,775.74. This trade represents a 23.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Aaron Leabman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movano alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 2,076 shares of Movano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $14,407.44.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 3,377 shares of Movano stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $23,672.77.

On Friday, January 9th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 783 shares of Movano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $5,692.41.

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 3,593 shares of Movano stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $26,085.18.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 3,293 shares of Movano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $24,170.62.

Movano Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. 36,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,867. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.79. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.00) by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Movano had a negative net margin of 3,409.60% and a negative return on equity of 647.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOVE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movano to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Movano currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on MOVE

Movano News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buy: Citadel Advisors appears as a new 13F holder (reported stake ~49,262 shares). Large hedge/asset?manager interest can provide support and occasional liquidity to a thinly traded small cap. MarketBeat — Movano summary

Institutional buy: Citadel Advisors appears as a new 13F holder (reported stake ~49,262 shares). Large hedge/asset?manager interest can provide support and occasional liquidity to a thinly traded small cap. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market pressure: U.S. indices pulled back amid rising geopolitical tensions today, applying downward pressure to small, illiquid tech/health names like Movano. That market backdrop can amplify moves in MOVE. RTTNews — U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Lower

Broader market pressure: U.S. indices pulled back amid rising geopolitical tensions today, applying downward pressure to small, illiquid tech/health names like Movano. That market backdrop can amplify moves in MOVE. Neutral Sentiment: Odd short?interest reporting: January short?interest figures in sources show inconsistent/zero values (likely a reporting glitch). Treat short?data as unreliable until exchanges/DTCC updates confirm. (No clear short?squeeze signal.)

Odd short?interest reporting: January short?interest figures in sources show inconsistent/zero values (likely a reporting glitch). Treat short?data as unreliable until exchanges/DTCC updates confirm. (No clear short?squeeze signal.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Jeremy Cogan and CTO Michael Leabman disclosed multi?day sales in early January (Cogan: 1/5 and 1/6; larger tranche 8,218 shares on 1/6; CTO sold several tranches on 1/7–1/9). Insider sales at current low liquidity levels are a direct negative for sentiment and can increase selling pressure. SEC filing — Cogan SEC filing — Leabman

Insider selling — CFO Jeremy Cogan and CTO Michael Leabman disclosed multi?day sales in early January (Cogan: 1/5 and 1/6; larger tranche 8,218 shares on 1/6; CTO sold several tranches on 1/7–1/9). Insider sales at current low liquidity levels are a direct negative for sentiment and can increase selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Weak fundamentals / execution risk — Latest quarter (Nov. 14) showed a large EPS loss (but an EPS beat) with effectively negligible revenue (~$0.08M vs. ~ $3.9M estimate) and deeply negative margins/ROE. For a public company with tiny revenue and market cap, any disappointment or need for cash raises dilution risk. MarketBeat — Movano results

Weak fundamentals / execution risk — Latest quarter (Nov. 14) showed a large EPS loss (but an EPS beat) with effectively negligible revenue (~$0.08M vs. ~ $3.9M estimate) and deeply negative margins/ROE. For a public company with tiny revenue and market cap, any disappointment or need for cash raises dilution risk. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity & valuation — Market cap is extremely small and daily volume is low; insider sales and weak top line magnify downside risk because even modest sell orders can move the price and fundraising needs could dilute holders further.

Institutional Trading of Movano

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.