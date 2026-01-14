Contrasting Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) and Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Avita Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Avita Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Avita Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Avita Medical -67.07% N/A -71.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China SXT Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Avita Medical 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Avita Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Avita Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Avita Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avita Medical is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China SXT Pharmaceuticals and Avita Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China SXT Pharmaceuticals $1.74 million 6.42 -$3.30 million N/A N/A Avita Medical $64.25 million 1.67 -$61.85 million ($1.81) -1.94

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avita Medical.

Volatility and Risk

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avita Medical has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avita Medical beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. It provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company had an end-customer base of pharmaceutical companies, chain pharmacies, and hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

About Avita Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

