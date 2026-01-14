Insider Selling: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 5,383 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $79,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,561.28. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 894 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $13,258.02.

On Friday, January 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $56,660.94.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Gregory Bowles sold 3,931 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $53,933.32.

On Monday, November 24th, Gregory Bowles sold 4,604 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $61,279.24.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 20,695,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,610,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Joby will expand manufacturing capacity with an acquisition of a new Ohio facility — the move should help scale production and shorten time-to-delivery as Joby ramps toward commercial service, supporting long?term revenue and margin improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Joby partnered with Metropolis to build 25 vertiports across the U.S., a key infrastructure deal that de?risks market access and supports launch plans for its air?taxi service — this increases the credibility of near?term commercialization and potential localized recurring revenue streams. Read More.

Joby partnered with Metropolis to build 25 vertiports across the U.S., a key infrastructure deal that de?risks market access and supports launch plans for its air?taxi service — this increases the credibility of near?term commercialization and potential localized recurring revenue streams. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including CEO Joeben Bevirt, CFO Rodrigo Brumana and several senior executives) sold shares across filings on Jan. 13–14 — aggregating into sizable, public reductions of insider positions. While insider sales can reflect diversification or liquidity needs, the breadth and scale of the transactions can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal by investors. See representative SEC Form 4 filing (CEO). Read More.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

