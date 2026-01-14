Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.7850. 183,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 489,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BETR shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Menon bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $50,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,910. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chad M. Smith sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $99,931.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,788.50. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $828,651. Insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 127.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

