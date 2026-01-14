Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 7,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Up 8.9%

LMRMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,729. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc is a Canada?based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of battery?critical materials. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol LMRMF, the company targets commodities that support the growing global demand for clean energy and electrification. Lomiko’s strategy centers on advancing early?stage projects through systematic exploration, technical studies and partnerships with academic and industrial collaborators.

At the core of Lomiko’s portfolio is the Quatre Milles Graphite Project, located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

