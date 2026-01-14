Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 66.4% in December

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 660 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 1,964 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nikon Stock Performance

NINOY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Nikon has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

