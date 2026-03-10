SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLRC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.34% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 114,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Intrepid Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed?end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle?market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co?investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor?backed transactions.

