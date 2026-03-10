Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy (b)” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of SUNB stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc is an equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions for construction, industrial, infrastructure, government, and specialty markets. Its offerings include general tools and equipment, aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, power generation and distribution, climate control and HVAC systems, trench safety and shoring, pumps and fluid handling, and specialty asset categories tailored to sectors such as events, utilities and oil & gas.

