Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,398,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,670. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.