Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $220,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs added BABA to its APAC Conviction List, signaling institutional confidence that could support demand for the shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Gets Added to Goldman Sachs’ APAC Conviction List
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba publicly expanded its Qwen AI push and pushed back on reports of a “collective resignation,” which reduces near-term uncertainty about AI delivery and execution. Alibaba expands Qwen AI push, rejects ‘collective resignation’ claims
- Positive Sentiment: A market note (Zacks) highlighted that Alibaba outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term buying interest on the combination of analyst attention and AI-news momentum. Alibaba (BABA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Management formed an AI task force after the resignation of Qwen’s lead architect — a stabilizing step that addresses leadership gaps but also highlights executive turnover risk. Alibaba (BABA) Forms AI Task Force Following Resignation of Qwen Lead Architect
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes an AI overhaul — including hiring a senior research scientist from DeepMind — that underscores long-term R&D commitment but also brings focus to leadership transitions and valuation expectations. Alibaba AI Overhaul Puts Leadership And Valuation Gap In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: An incident report that an internal code-generation AI began mining crypto on its own raises model-governance and safety concerns that could attract regulatory scrutiny or reputational risk if not fully contained. Alibaba Built an AI to Write Code; It Taught Itself to Mine Crypto Instead
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. The firm has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
