Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $220,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. The firm has a market cap of $316.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.