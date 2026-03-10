Winthrop Capital Management LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Winthrop Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.