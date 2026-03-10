Capital International Sarl Boosts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $276.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

