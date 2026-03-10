Capital International Sarl Has $97.96 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $97,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,383,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8%
NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched an Employer Connect platform to engage employers and payers — a channel that could speed formulary conversations and uptake of Lilly’s weight?management and diabetes medicines. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Announces the Launch of its Employer Connect Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy expanded access to Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen, widening retail distribution and patient convenience — likely to support Zepbound prescription volumes and recurring revenue. Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen for Weight Management
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a $500 million investment in South Korea’s biotech sector — strategic capital that could accelerate manufacturing, R&D collaborations and regional expansion of Lilly’s pipeline and commercial footprint. Eli Lilly (LLY) Is Making a Big Bet on South Korea’s Biotech Sector. Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a buy rating, reinforcing analyst support for Lilly’s growth thesis driven by GLP?1 leadership and pipeline depth. J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces continue to highlight Lilly’s dominant GLP?1 franchises (Mounjaro, Zepbound) and pipeline assets — supporting the long?term growth narrative even as valuation remains elevated.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Lilly outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting momentum trading around GLP?1 exposure rather than new company?specific data. Eli Lilly (LLY) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces caution that LLY’s valuation is stretched — a reminder that upside may be tied to continued strong sales and pipeline progress rather than multiple expansion alone. Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Now or Wait for More of a Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court certified a nationwide class of third?party payors in racketeering litigation tied to Actos, raising potential legal and cash?flow risk if liabilities materialize. This is a direct headline risk to watch. Actos Class Action Puts Eli Lilly Legal And Cash Flow Risks In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Reportedly some basic Medicare plans may not adhere to the $50/month out?of?pocket cap for weight?loss drugs under the agency model — a coverage/affordability uncertainty that could affect uptake and public perception. Eli Lilly says some Medicare plans may exceed $50 cap for weight-loss drugs
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
