Capital International Sarl Has $97.96 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $97,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,383,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $944.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

