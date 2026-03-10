Capital World Investors Acquires 48,398,628 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $3,442,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,658 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.