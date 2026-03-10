Capital International Sarl Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,888 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.32.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $303.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Articles

