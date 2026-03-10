Van ECK Associates Corp Has $444.68 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982,439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $444,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

