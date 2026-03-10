Pinkerton Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,049 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,771,000 after buying an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,837,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,793,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $323.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,697.12. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $3,475,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,215.46. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.