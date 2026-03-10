Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 61,214 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,214 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Atour Lifestyle worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

