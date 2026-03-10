Pinkerton Wealth LLC Purchases 13,952 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of UPS opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

