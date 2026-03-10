ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,277 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 96.7% in the third quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 2,422,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,480 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Key ZIM Integrated Shipping Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services this week:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $9.70 price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

