Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,218 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vipshop worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 53.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 342.0%. This is a boost from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

