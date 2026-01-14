Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.91. 272,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The company had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 76.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

