Wells Fargo & Company Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,084.46.

NYSE:FICO traded down $15.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,607.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,735.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,618.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. The trade was a 60.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

