Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.83. 853,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 174,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — BK reported $2.08 EPS vs. $1.97 consensus and $5.18B revenue (above estimates); net interest income and fee income rose year?over?year, driving margin and profitability gains. MarketBeat Earnings

Q4 beat — BK reported $2.08 EPS vs. $1.97 consensus and $5.18B revenue (above estimates); net interest income and fee income rose year?over?year, driving margin and profitability gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy and kept a $142 price target, highlighting BNY’s AI-enabled franchise and upside to earnings/returns. TipRanks Analyst Note

Analyst support — Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy and kept a $142 price target, highlighting BNY’s AI-enabled franchise and upside to earnings/returns. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable Feb 5), supporting the income profile for shareholders. PR Newswire Dividend Release

Dividend maintained — Board declared a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable Feb 5), supporting the income profile for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Management upgrades — CEO and management raised medium?term profit targets and described the turnaround as taking hold, signaling confidence in execution and capital returns. CNBC Coverage

Management upgrades — CEO and management raised medium?term profit targets and described the turnaround as taking hold, signaling confidence in execution and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Lower short interest — December short interest fell ~16.9%, reducing an immediate source of downside pressure. Short Interest Note

Lower short interest — December short interest fell ~16.9%, reducing an immediate source of downside pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Shares recently reached an all?time intraday high (~$122.40), reflecting strong market momentum into the print. Investing.com

Shares recently reached an all?time intraday high (~$122.40), reflecting strong market momentum into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call/transcript available for deeper review (presentation, slides, call transcript). Seeking Alpha Presentation

Full earnings materials and call/transcript available for deeper review (presentation, slides, call transcript). Negative Sentiment: Guidance caution — management and some coverage flagged a slowdown in revenue growth and that margin expansion may decelerate in 2026 as easy cost gains are exhausted, which caps upside expectations. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Guidance caution — management and some coverage flagged a slowdown in revenue growth and that margin expansion may decelerate in 2026 as easy cost gains are exhausted, which caps upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction — some reports noted the stock slipped at one point despite the beat, suggesting profit?taking or skepticism about forward momentum. TipRanks Market Reaction

About Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

