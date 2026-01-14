Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $37.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,364,030. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $1,540,000 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,017.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 240,039 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,136,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 10.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision?making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.