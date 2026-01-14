Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

EFA opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

