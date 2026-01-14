Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 159.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.Agree Realty’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 159,855 shares in the company, valued at $11,296,952.85. This trade represents a 17.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $1,082,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 562,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,901.08. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,813,680. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 388,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

