Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.88.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd.

TSE:K opened at C$46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.51 and a 1-year high of C$47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

