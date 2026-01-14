Versant Capital Management Inc Has $47.82 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,506 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 6.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.47% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $47,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

